WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $43.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,891.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

