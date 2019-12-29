West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Short Interest Update

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $150.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.24. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $152.12.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.