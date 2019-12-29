Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of WNEB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. 22,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,695. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $257.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 312,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

