Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. Buys 20,000 Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Stock

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00.

Shares of SPN stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 104.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 95,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Superior Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

