Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 13,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $78.55 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 43,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 432.2% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 47,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

