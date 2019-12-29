Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WLK stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 219.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 379.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.