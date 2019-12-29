Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.61

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.61 and traded as high as $70.83. Westlake Chemical shares last traded at $70.28, with a volume of 5,309 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

In related news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,699,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,429,000 after purchasing an additional 77,773 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,447.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 5,430.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,165 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

