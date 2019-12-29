Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPRT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 79.5% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 331,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,058. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

