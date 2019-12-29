Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 11,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

WY opened at $29.98 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,219,000 after buying an additional 11,845,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $197,323,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $28,920,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 748.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,027,340 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

