WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,658.00

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,658 ($34.96) and last traded at GBX 2,654 ($34.91), with a volume of 174924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,610 ($34.33).

Several brokerages have commented on SMWH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price (up from GBX 2,400 ($31.57)) on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. WH Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,466.88 ($32.45).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,442.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $17.20. This represents a yield of 1.86%. WH Smith’s payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

In other news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 13,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,272 ($29.89), for a total value of £298,699.84 ($392,922.70). Also, insider Simon Emeny acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,238 ($29.44) per share, for a total transaction of £44,760 ($58,879.24).

WH Smith Company Profile (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

