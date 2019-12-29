Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $34.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.44. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

