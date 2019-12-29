William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,439,353 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,006% from the previous session’s volume of 491,764 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $19.80.

WLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Lyon Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $749.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.15 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 131,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 64,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 112,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

