WINk Price Tops $0.0001 (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, WINk has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $18.11 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000942 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

