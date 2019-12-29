WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.84

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.84 and last traded at $45.84, with a volume of 5874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4051 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 152.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 50.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 633.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 46.8% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEM)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

