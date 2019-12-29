Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $234.59

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 234.59 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 233.38 ($3.07), with a volume of 33018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.50 ($3.08).

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 212.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

In other Witan Investment Trust news, insider Andrew Ross bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £221,000 ($290,712.97).

About Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

