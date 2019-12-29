Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.51

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.51 and traded as low as $119.65. Wix.Com shares last traded at $121.72, with a volume of 29,511 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 679,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,519,000 after acquiring an additional 44,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,169,000 after acquiring an additional 659,367 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

