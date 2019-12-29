Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.74. 268,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,710. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

