Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,121.78

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,121.78 and traded as high as $1,199.00. Workspace Group shares last traded at $1,198.00, with a volume of 98,922 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WKP. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,116.88 ($14.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 959.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 11.67 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

