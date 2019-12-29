WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WPC stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. WP Carey has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.