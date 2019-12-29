Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WYND. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

WYND stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,160,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

