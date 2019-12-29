Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

WYND has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter worth $30,699,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Wyndham Destinations by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wyndham Destinations by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

