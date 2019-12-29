XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XBIT. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.56 million, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.46.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that XBiotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 14.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 76,556 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

