Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

XRX stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.83. Xerox has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Xerox in the third quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Xerox by 611.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Xerox in the second quarter worth about $143,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Xerox in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

