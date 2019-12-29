Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of XRX opened at $37.31 on Friday. Xerox has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Xerox by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 55,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xerox by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 342,360 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 834.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 631,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 564,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xerox by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

