Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 28th total of 890,300 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $126,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $2,681,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $840,108. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

