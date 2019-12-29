Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Up 32.9% in December

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,860,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the November 28th total of 17,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. CIBC set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.