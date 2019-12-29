York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Update

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

York Water stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. York Water has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $599.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that York Water will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YORW. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of York Water in a report on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in York Water during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in York Water by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in York Water by 132.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in York Water by 8.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in York Water by 160.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

