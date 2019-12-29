Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post sales of $370.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.57 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $354.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total transaction of $302,003.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,558 shares of company stock worth $898,846. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $271.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.26. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $193.83 and a 1-year high of $305.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

