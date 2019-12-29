Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.91. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.