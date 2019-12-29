Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. HollyFrontier posted earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,015 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 94.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after acquiring an additional 561,478 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,534,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 321,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 130.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 538,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

