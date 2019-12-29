Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 88.60% and a negative net margin of 76.97%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million.

HTGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 242,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338,681 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,533 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTGM opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.