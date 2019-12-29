Zacks: Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Camping World posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Camping World from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

NYSE:CWH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. 349,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Camping World has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 47,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $377,641.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,108,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,446 shares during the period. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 4,303,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47,539 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,292,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,437.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,031 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

