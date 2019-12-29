Zacks: Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to Announce $1.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) will announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.69. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

NYSE DIN traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $81.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,240. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average is $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,880,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

