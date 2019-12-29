Zacks: Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to Announce $1.68 EPS

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) will announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.69. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

NYSE DIN traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $81.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,240. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average is $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,880,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.