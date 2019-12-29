Zacks: Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the lowest is $2.61 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $9.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $9.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.81.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $245,810.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,605.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $459,077.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,190 shares in the company, valued at $16,217,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.