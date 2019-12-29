Zacks: Analysts Expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to announce ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.60). Mammoth Energy Services reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mammoth Energy Services.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUSK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital cut Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other news, Director Wexford Capital Lp acquired 35,904 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,829.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 87.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 57.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 798,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,926. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.