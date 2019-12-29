Zacks: Analysts Expect Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.80 Million

Analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) will announce sales of $180.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners reported sales of $136.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $656.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $653.60 million to $659.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $864.40 million, with estimates ranging from $829.80 million to $899.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBLX shares. Robert W. Baird raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Noble Financial started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

NBLX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,880. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $40.30.

In related news, Director Andy Viens purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at $246,030.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

