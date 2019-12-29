Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report $342.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $346.29 million. Nutanix reported sales of $335.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $524,951.20. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $389,788.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,098 shares of company stock worth $12,995,161. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Nutanix by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 89,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 26,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,216. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.