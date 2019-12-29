Zacks: Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3,656.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

