Zacks: Analysts Set $10.50 Price Target for BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBX Capital an industry rank of 8 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,072,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 119,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,193,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 66.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 204,175 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBX stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. BBX Capital has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $456.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. BBX Capital had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $255.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BBX Capital will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

