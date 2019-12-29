Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) will post $273.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.40 million and the lowest is $267.14 million. Antero Midstream posted sales of $43.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 528.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antero Midstream.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

NYSE AM traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,037,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

In related news, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $149,734,649.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock worth $151,028,254. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.