Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. Codexis posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Codexis has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 619,524 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 79.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 619,524 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 66.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after buying an additional 481,763 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter worth $4,431,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.