Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce sales of $349.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.50 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $331.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.98.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

In related news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $744,152. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,602.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 810,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after buying an additional 780,838 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $4,346,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 512.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 426,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 356,896 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.