Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) to announce sales of $13.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dermira’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Dermira reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 494.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dermira will report full year sales of $93.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.30 million to $94.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.85 million, with estimates ranging from $65.76 million to $73.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dermira.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DERM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dermira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. Dermira has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $813.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Dermira by 24.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dermira by 41.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dermira by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dermira by 76.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 338,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dermira by 27.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

