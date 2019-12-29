Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Fitbit posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

FIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.30 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of FIT stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Fitbit has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 340,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $2,318,711.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIT. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 11.4% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fitbit by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fitbit by 70.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 64,360 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fitbit during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 402.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 44,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

