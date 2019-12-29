Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will post $538.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $533.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $552.00 million. Foundation Building Materials posted sales of $516.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

FBM traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $812.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $12,917,625.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 119,156 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 308,297 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

