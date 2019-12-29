Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $353,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,415,716.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,057 shares of company stock valued at $59,504. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.01. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 29.13, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.61%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

