Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $498.21 Million

Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) will announce $498.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $515.00 million and the lowest is $482.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $642.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price target on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

HGV traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $34.45. 417,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,861. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $36.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,867,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,331,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,050,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,266 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,190,000 after buying an additional 1,178,425 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,833,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,329,000 after buying an additional 1,687,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 15,193.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,335,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after buying an additional 1,326,350 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

