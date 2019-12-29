Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $442,895.51. Insiders have sold a total of 54,270 shares of company stock worth $3,642,131 over the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

