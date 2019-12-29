Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report sales of $713.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $707.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $716.81 million. Waters posted sales of $715.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13. The firm had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $233.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.36. Waters has a twelve month low of $174.95 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,207,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,775 shares of company stock worth $7,639,152 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after buying an additional 854,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 638,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,339,000 after buying an additional 457,218 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,470,000 after buying an additional 201,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,984,000 after buying an additional 185,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,971,000 after buying an additional 130,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

