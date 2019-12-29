Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $208,361.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,910,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 163.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 367,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 104,594 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $3,824,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.82. 230,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $71.04.

Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

