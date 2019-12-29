Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $208,361.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,910,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 163.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 367,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 104,594 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $3,824,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.82. 230,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $71.04.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.